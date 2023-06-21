KQED is a proud member of
California Mayors Are Focusing On Temporary Shelter to Reduce Street Homelessness. But There’s a Tradeoff

Ericka Cruz GuevarraGuy MarzoratiJoe Fitzgerald RodriguezMaria EsquincaJehlen HerdmanAlan Montecillo
Three tents line a public street with San Francisco's City Hall building shining as the sun comes up in the early morning hours. Rows of trees line a path toward the city building.
Tents line Fulton Street near City Hall on April 5, 2020. In June, budget battles are underway in the Bay Area's two largest cities, with Mayors London Breed in San Francisco and Matt Mahan in San José pushing for more voter-approved homelessness dollars to go toward temporary housing. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

Fear of crime and blight in some of California’s biggest cities is increasing pressure on mayors to reduce visible street homelessness fast — even if it means not putting everyone into permanent affordable housing.

To do this, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and San Francisco’s London Breed have pushed for more funding for shelters and temporary housing in their city budgets. But homeless advocates worry that more funding for temporary solutions means less funding for permanent housing.

Guests: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, political reporter for KQED and Guy Marzorati, correspondent for KQED’s Politics & Government desk and producer of the Political Breakdown podcast


