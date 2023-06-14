Armed Security Guards Are Taking On More Responsibility. California Wants to Train Them Better

The recent killing of Banko Brown by an armed Walgreens security guard has put a focus on the work of these employees. While they often take on similar roles to cops, armed security guards are not public employees but often low-paid civilians with few protections when they kill someone on the job, and they don’t get proper training on things like use of force or de-escalation either.

That’s all supposed to change after the 2019 killing of a man by a security officer in Sacramento, which led to a bill meant to increase the state training standards for security guards.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, a politics correspondent for KQED and co-host of the political breakdown podcast.





