Armed Security Guards Are Taking On More Responsibility. California Wants to Train Them Better

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMarisa LagosAlexander GonzalezJehlen HerdmanMaria Esquinca
a black-clad security guard's outstretched arm and leg are seen from behind in the left foreground, with a gun clearly visible on their hip, as a pedestrian stands with their back turned to the camera in the background
An armed security guard stands next to the cable car fare kiosk at Powell and Market streets in San Francisco. (Lea Suzuki/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

The recent killing of Banko Brown by an armed Walgreens security guard has put a focus on the work of these employees. While they often take on similar roles to cops, armed security guards are not public employees but often low-paid civilians with few protections when they kill someone on the job, and they don’t get proper training on things like use of force or de-escalation either.

That’s all supposed to change after the 2019 killing of a man by a security officer in Sacramento, which  led to a bill meant to increase the state training standards for security guards.

Guest: Marisa Lagos, a politics correspondent for KQED and co-host of the political breakdown podcast. 


Links:

 

