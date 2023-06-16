At This Library, You Check Out a Human, Not a Book; Uncovering the History of a Lost Artist Commune

Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast.

California prides itself on being a diverse state that welcomes folks from all kinds of backgrounds. But actually connecting people who have radically different life experiences — that can be a challenge. The Santa Monica Public Library is hosting events to encourage deep one-on-one conversations between people from different backgrounds. Reporter Clare Wiley tells us about “The Human Library.”

In the fall of 2017, Lupe Duran was overwhelmed with feelings of loss and uncertainty. The Tubbs Fire had just killed 22 people and decimated thousands of homes in Santa Rosa, including his own. A welding student at the time, it occurred to him he should become a firefighter, like the professionals he’d seen save people’s homes. Through an ad, he found the FIRE Foundry, a nonprofit collaboration of the Marin County Fire Department, local organizations and universities. The organization offers free educational services and support aimed at propelling women and people of color into sustainable careers in the fire service. KQED’s Farida Jhabvala Romero reports.

Just south of Pismo Beach, along California’s Central Coast, the Oceano Dunes are a popular recreation spot for locals and tourists alike. It’s one of the few state parks where people can drive motorized vehicles on the sand. But those dunes also hold some little known history. For two decades, starting in the 1920s, the dunes were home to a colony of artists, writers and intellectuals called “Dunites.” KCBX’s Benjamin Purper reports it was a place where they could live freely and make art without much money.