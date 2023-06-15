How the Oceano Dunes Became a Refuge for Artists and Writers in the 1920s

“The motto for Moy Mell was ‘individuality within community.’ We all live together, we’re all different, but we have a common goal to build a better world,” Hammond said.

Arthur and his fellow Dunites started a literary magazine called the Dune Forum at Moy Mell in the 1930s. Its six editions featured essays, poems and other works by Dunite authors.

One of the common themes of the Dunites’ art was that there was something deeply spiritual about the dunes. Gavin Arthur said so himself in a 1966 interview with researcher James Cain.

“Underneath the dunes there is a great spiritual force which I would never not acknowledge,” Arthur said.

Norm Hammond feels it, too. “When you look at the people who lived there, you can see embodied in those works the essence of the dunes themselves. And there’s a spirit there, and they talk about it — the spirit of the dunes,” he said.

World War II spelled the end for Moy Mell. Gavin Arthur turned the cabins over to the Coast Guard, while soldiers in training stayed on the dunes and patrolled for spies.

Most of the Dunites left during the war and didn’t return when it ended.

“The whole ambience of the dunes changed,” Hammond said. “The Depression was over and [there were] jobs everywhere, and people kind of didn’t go back to that lifestyle. So that really was the death knell for the whole phenomenon.”

Gavin Arthur went back to San Francisco to participate in the early hippie movement, even helping organize the Summer of Love in 1967. As for the Moy Mell cabins, the dunes slowly reclaimed them.

“There’s nothing out there now — nothing,” Hammond said. “The sand dunes are in constant motion. They got covered up or and sometimes people just knocked them down for bonfires.”

The former site of Moy Mell is now part of the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area, one of the few places in California where visitors can drive on the beach. But that may soon change, as the state is phasing out off-highway vehicles over environmental concerns.