Stanford Graduate Workers Move to Unionize to Improve Working Conditions

Stett Holbrook, senior director of media relations and issues management at Stanford, said in a statement that the university values the many contributions graduate students make to Stanford’s mission of teaching and research.

Holbrook also noted that the university is encouraging every eligible graduate student to educate themselves about what it means to become a member of a union and then to exercise their right to vote in the election.

Holbrook said the university is committed to providing a campus that is free of sex-based discrimination, sexual harassment and all forms of sexual misconduct. He said the school’s Title IX office has been working with the Graduate Life Office to increase its visibility within the graduate student community.

Stanford graduate workers are not alone in organizing to improve protections for those who experience abuse on the job. Student workers at Harvard and Columbia both have pushed for the option of third-party arbitration for discrimination and harassment complaints.

Labor movement meets the fight against gender-based violence

Labor movements must think about sexual harassment and discrimination as a labor issue, said Erin O’Callaghan, an incoming assistant professor at Colorado State University who participated in two strikes while she was a graduate student worker at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

O’Callaghan co-authored a paper, ‘‘Sexual Harassment in the Academy: Harnessing the Growing Labor Movement in Higher Education to Address Sexual Harassment Against Graduate Workers,” that calls for structural changes in academia to address gender-based violence.

According to a study cited in that paper, nearly 60% of female graduate students reported experiencing sexual harassment from other students, and 38% of female graduate students reported sexual harassment by faculty or staff.

“The bottom line is that because [graduate workers] are such a cheap form of labor, and there’s another one to take your place, there’s no incentive to protect people that are in that type of working environment,” O’Callaghan said. “You could have four graduate students working under you as a faculty member and their collective salary would not come close to what you are paid.”

Union organizers are aiming to address some of that power imbalance by campaigning for a living wage, affordable housing and better benefits like full dental and vision coverage and subsidized child care.