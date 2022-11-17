KQED is a proud member of
48,000 Academic Workers Strike Across University of California Campuse

LOS ANGELES-CA - NOVEMBER 14, 2022: Demonstrators picket at UCLA as nearly 48,000 University of California academic workers strike on Monday, November 14, 2022, in a labor action that could shut down some classes and lab work just weeks before final exams. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Nearly 48,000 University of California graduate students, post-docs and researchers stayed off their jobs for a third day on Wednesday, in what labor leaders are calling the largest higher ed strike in U.S. history. The majority of UC graduate students spend more than a third of their income on rent, according to a union survey, and their average income is around $24,000 a year. Graduate students are striking across all 10 UC campuses, picketing and pausing their roles as graders, advisers and classroom teachers. We’ll talk about where negotiations with the university stand and hear your reactions.

Guests:

Holly Rusch, lead news editor, The Daily Nexus, UCSB's independent, student-run newspaper

Blake Jones, California education reporter, Politico

John Logan, director of Labor Studies, San Francisco State University

Neal Sweeney, president, UAW5810; postdoctoral scholar in molecular biology, UC Santa Cruz

