The A’s Are One Step Closer to Leaving Oakland

It’s a bad time to be an Oakland Athletics fan.

First off, they’re just having an awful season. But the A’s are also the latest pro sports team to announce plans to leave Oakland. And earlier this week, the A’s made a significant step towards a future in Las Vegas, as Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced a tentative agreement with the A’s over public funding for a new A’s ballpark on the Las Vegas strip.

These days, the Oakland Coliseum feels pretty empty, save for some of the die-hard fans who want the team owner to know one thing: that the A’s are nothing without Oakland.

Today, we speak with KQED producer and A’s superfan and drummer Nina Thorsen about the latest news, and the heartbreak of being an A’s fan right now.