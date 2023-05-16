KQED is a proud member of
Protecting Molok Luyuk, A Space Known For Its Biological Diversity

KQED News Staff
A view from the summit of Molok Luyuk in Northern California. (Photo by Manola Secaira/CapRadio)

Tribes, Environmentalists Work To Protect Molok Luyuk Area In Northern California

In 2015, the Berryessa Snow Mountain region became a national monument. The monument status brought protections to the area’s biologically diverse landscape.  But one large swath of land, nestled in the monument’s center, was excluded from protection. Now environmental groups and tribes are trying to fix that.  
Reporter: Manola Secaira, CapRadio

Child Care Could Face Major Impacts From Budget Revise

Governor Gavin Newsom warned of a more than $31 billion shortfall when he released his revised state spending plan last week. One sector that will feel the pinch of a tighter budget is child care.
Reporter:  Daisy Nguyen, KQED

