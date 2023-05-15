Peaboo and the Catz: 'Hole'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Peaboo and the Catz is a pop rock band from Burlingame. Lead vocalist and bass player Presley Asuncion, who goes by the stage name Peaboo, says she wrote the song ‘Hole’ around fourth or fifth grade when she was having trouble with her friend group as well as making new friends.

“I guess when I finally learn[ed], if someone doesn’t like me, I can live with that and I can just learn that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” said Asuncion. “I guess I just felt at peace.”

She says the song ‘Hole’ is about being able to say goodbye to bad things that happened in one’s past and being ready to move forward.

When she was younger, Asuncion’s best friend asked if she was interested in joining a band. When she said yes, she was given a bass guitar that she learned how to play shortly after.