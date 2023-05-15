KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
News

Peaboo and the Catz: 'Hole'

Lakshmi Sarah
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A collage photo of three young women and a young man stand next to each other.
(Left to right) Zoe Dorado, Aubrey Dorado, Michael Asuncion and Presley Asuncion of Peaboo and the Catz. (Courtesy of Paolo Asuncion/Collage by Spencer Whitney of KQED)

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED Weekend News Team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

Peaboo and the Catz is a pop rock band from Burlingame. Lead vocalist and bass player Presley Asuncion, who goes by the stage name Peaboo, says she wrote the song ‘Hole’ around fourth or fifth grade when she was having trouble with her friend group as well as making new friends.

“I guess when I finally learn[ed], if someone doesn’t like me, I can live with that and I can just learn that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea,” said Asuncion. “I guess I just felt at peace.”

She says the song ‘Hole’ is about being able to say goodbye to bad things that happened in one’s past and being ready to move forward.

When she was younger, Asuncion’s best friend asked if she was interested in joining a band. When she said yes, she was given a bass guitar that she learned how to play shortly after.

Sponsored

“I want my music to inspire people and to make people happy,” said Asuncion, who is featured in the new HBO documentary from W. Kamau Bell and Melissa Hudson Bell 1,000% Me: Growing Up Mixed.

Peaboo and the Catz  will be performing live at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco on May 20 at 1 p.m.