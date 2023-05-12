Meet Fanny, the Best '70s All-Female Band You Probably Haven't Heard Of

On why they call themselves Fanny

I heard of a band called Daisy Chain, and I noticed that there was a girl’s name in it, and immediately I felt like I was in a room full of friends. I had company, right? And I said, “Hey, why don’t we think of a girl’s name?”

It was a double entendre, of course, even here in the U.S. And we’re kidded a lot about what it means in England, but we didn’t know that. And to tell you the truth, Fanny was my avatar. She was my front person. I hid behind her. Nobody knew that I was so shy. How was [I] going to play that lead guitar, that loud lead guitar, you know? And so I hid behind her and totally shredded. That really worked for me, I have to say. I knew that my Aunt Fanny [or] my Grandma Fanny was the one who was in front of me while I just got louder.

On making it big in Los Angeles

In fall of ‘68, we played an open house night at the Troubadour. And I remember the guy who ran the club. He was just, you know, like a lot of guys at the time, condescending, very condescending and supercilious. And let me tell you, that night is actually the best audience reaction I’ve ever had in my entire career because people not only clapped and jumped up and went crazy, they stood on the tables. They just went insane. All of a sudden that entire club knew we were good. And Norma Kemper, who worked for Richard Perry at Reprise, I think he had sent her out as sort of a scout. Nobody really knew anything, but she called them up and raved. And so we met him at a studio on Selma in Hollywood, played for him the next day or two days later, and he went crazy, too. So from that point on, things moved really fast.

Bonnie Raitt came into town. I had met her before and she wanted to stay with us. And that’s how she started to play electric guitar. So, you know, very quickly, the networking and the fact that everyone knew that there were these chicks who could play, who lived on Marmont Lane. We played day and night. I mean, all sorts of people came over to jam.

On being women in the male-dominated music industry

There was honestly no space in anyone’s brains to even imagine that they would see an all-girl band in front of them. No space whatsoever. We might as well [have] said we were going to walk on the moon. So, you know, aside from all the resistance, what we actually had to do was put a picture frame out in the air and walk into that frame so that people could see that it was happening. I can’t tell you how important that is because now you see all-girl bands, you see women playing, it’s a lot more common. But back then, I’m telling you, they couldn’t imagine it. So we had to fill that frame. And that was a big job.

When “Charity Ball” [the band’s first Top 40 hit] came out, the reviews that we got were so mixed. The condescension and the resistance was … [They wouldn’t] just say, “These girls are kicking ass, are really good. You’ve got to listen to them. They’re going to make it big.” They would always give these sort of second guesses, you know, like, maybe they had guys playing with them in the studio. There was just a lot of disparagement. And so we noticed that just as much.

On the pressure they felt from the label

We were selling 60,000 about per album, which is now really good. But, you know, they were losing confidence in us. And that is too bad because I was so tired by that time. I remember we were on the road all the time or writing or recording. You know, we didn’t really have that much time to ourselves. So I was really tired. I felt really beat up. And when they asked us to wear those [skimpy] outfits, I mean, I didn’t like it at all.

When you look at the first album cover, that’s our own clothes. We were savvy chicks, man, you know, we knew how to shop and how to dress. But Warner Brothers and their wisdom, they just decided to circumvent that. And, you know, aside from all along with all the disparaging comments that we got from the press, that was just a little too much for me. That’s partly the reason why I left.

On recording a new album nearly 50 years later

It felt kind of effortless because, you know, every time we got together, we would have a lot of fun. We would jam and we would write songs. We really felt like we were 16, 17 again, except with more chops and a lot more knowledge. So that made it a lot easier. You know, we got the job done and we knew we could, [which] was really incredible.