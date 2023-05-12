Oakland Students, Parents Keep Kids Learning at 'Solidarity Schools' During Teachers' Strike

On Wednesday morning, as her teachers hit the picket lines for the fifth day of a district-wide strike, 17-year-old Noemi Grascoeur arrived at the picnic area of Dimond Park to help look after a group of Oakland elementary school students.

“We’re playing frisbee with them, drawing with them, teaching them how to share, which is odd because I’ve never had to do that before. I don’t have experience with kids,” said the Oakland Tech senior.

“What else do I have to do?” she added. “I could go to the picket line or I can come and change these kids’ lives because, ultimately, we make a huge difference for these kids.”

The pop-up child care program, known as a “solidarity school,” offers parents who don’t want to cross the picket line a safe place to drop off their kids for the day. The teachers union and parent volunteers have operated a handful of these across the city since schools emptied out last week.

Anna Beliel, whose daughter is a kindergartner at Manzanita Seed Elementary in East Oakland, is running the temporary child care center at Dimond Park.