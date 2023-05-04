KQED is a proud member of
Oakland Teachers to Go on Strike Thursday Amid Deadlock With District

Matthew GreenSteph Rodriguez
Oakland teachers on strike rally on the street, holding signs.
Oakland teachers and supporters rally as part of a day-long strike on April 29, 2022, protesting the school district's plan to close seven schools. (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Some 3,000 Oakland teachers plan go on strike early Thursday morning in a push for higher wages and better resources, the teachers union and school district confirmed late Wednesday.

The walkout — the third in just over a year — comes after the two sides, who have been in intense negotiations for seven days, failed to reach an agreement over a new contract.

The impasse leaves the district’s more than 34,000 students stranded without teachers and other school staff, including counselors, nurses, librarians and social workers, who are also represented by the union.

“Educators will be on the picket line tomorrow, on strike for our students & for Oakland schools,” the Oakland Education Association said in a tweet Wednesday night, accusing the district of not negotiating in good faith. “We will continue to negotiate in good faith and hope the district will do the same.”

The Oakland Unified School District said in a statement it couldn’t predict how long the strike would last, but pledged to continue negotiating with the teachers union. District officials plan to hold a news conference on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the district office in downtown Oakland “to discuss the strike, the impact it will have on Oakland’s young people, and the reasons behind it.”

“The end of the school year is always filled with milestone events for our students, so we want to ensure regular school resumes as soon as possible,” the district said.

Schools will still be open, with central office staff assigned to each site “to ensure students are safe,” according to the statement. Students are expected to attend school, but those who don’t will receive an “excused absence,” the district said.

School meals, including a simplified breakfast and full lunch, will still be served in each campus’ cafeteria, and most after school programs will continue, according to the district’s multilingual strike information document.

OEA contends that its teachers receive inadequate support and some of the lowest salaries in the region, even after modest gains in recent years. Negotiators are demanding a 23% raise for all of its members. The union has also pushed for smaller special education classes, better services for students experiencing homelessness, more nursing and mental health staff, and improvements to physical infrastructure, among other asks.

Oakland teachers have been working without an active contract since their previous one expired in the fall of 2022.  That contract only came to fruition after teachers staged a six-day strike in 2019.

“We promise you we’ve done everything we can to avert this strike,” interim union president Ismael Armendariz said during a press conference earlier this week. “The district has truly failed our students, and the time for us to act is now.”

The union recently filed an unfair labor practice grievance with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board, accusing the district of not “bargaining in good faith” by arriving late or repeatedly failing to show up to bargaining sessions. 

District officials on Tuesday said they had offered teachers a fair contract that would give all union members a 13% to 22% raise, as well as a one-time bonus and backpay. The offer would also reduce health care costs by 15%.

“Our teachers want a pay increase, and we agree they need it,” the district said. “We are committed to continuing to work with our labor leaders to discuss their salaries and support services for our students without the need for a strike.”

Oakland teachers most recently went on a one-day “wildcat strike” in March — one not authorized by the union — over staffing cuts and what they called the school board’s unwillingness to address teacher pay. And in April 2022, teachers staged another one-day walkout over the board’s decision to permanently shutter multiple schools in the district.

