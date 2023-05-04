Oakland Teachers to Go on Strike Thursday Amid Deadlock With District

School meals, including a simplified breakfast and full lunch, will still be served in each campus’ cafeteria, and most after school programs will continue, according to the district’s multilingual strike information document.

OEA contends that its teachers receive inadequate support and some of the lowest salaries in the region, even after modest gains in recent years. Negotiators are demanding a 23% raise for all of its members. The union has also pushed for smaller special education classes, better services for students experiencing homelessness, more nursing and mental health staff, and improvements to physical infrastructure, among other asks.

Oakland teachers have been working without an active contract since their previous one expired in the fall of 2022. That contract only came to fruition after teachers staged a six-day strike in 2019.

“We promise you we’ve done everything we can to avert this strike,” interim union president Ismael Armendariz said during a press conference earlier this week. “The district has truly failed our students, and the time for us to act is now.”

The union recently filed an unfair labor practice grievance with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board, accusing the district of not “bargaining in good faith” by arriving late or repeatedly failing to show up to bargaining sessions.

District officials on Tuesday said they had offered teachers a fair contract that would give all union members a 13% to 22% raise, as well as a one-time bonus and backpay. The offer would also reduce health care costs by 15%.

“Our teachers want a pay increase, and we agree they need it,” the district said. “We are committed to continuing to work with our labor leaders to discuss their salaries and support services for our students without the need for a strike.”

Oakland teachers most recently went on a one-day “wildcat strike” in March — one not authorized by the union — over staffing cuts and what they called the school board’s unwillingness to address teacher pay. And in April 2022, teachers staged another one-day walkout over the board’s decision to permanently shutter multiple schools in the district.