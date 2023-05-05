Oakland’s Teachers Are On Strike, Again

Oakland teachers went on strike Thursday morning for the third time in just over a year. The teachers, who earn some of the lowest salaries in the region, are asking for a 23% raise, more school psychologists and smaller special education classes among other demands. We’ll talk about what the strike means for Oakland teachers, parents and its 34 thousand public school students. And we’ll discuss the challenges facing public schools across the state as many districts struggle with enrollment declines, teacher shortages and the end of pandemic funding.