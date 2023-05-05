KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Oakland’s Teachers Are On Strike, Again

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Staff and supporters from Skyline High School in Oakland organize along Skyline Boulevard during a strike as they call for a fair contract from the Oakland Unified School District on May 4, 2023. (Aryk Copley)

Oakland teachers went on strike Thursday morning for the third time in just over a year.  The teachers, who earn some of the lowest salaries in the region, are asking for a 23% raise, more school psychologists and smaller special education classes among other  demands. We’ll talk about what the strike means for Oakland teachers, parents and its 34 thousand public school students. And we’ll discuss the challenges facing public schools across the state as many districts struggle with enrollment declines, teacher shortages and the end of pandemic funding.

Guests:

Jill Tucker, K-12 education reporter, San Francisco Chronicle

Erin Baldassari, housing affordability reporter, KQED

Lakisha Young, founder and executive director, The Oakland Reach

Sponsored