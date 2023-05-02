Weary Oakland Parents Divided Over Whether to Support Teachers in Looming Strike

As Oakland teachers threaten to once again go on strike as soon as Thursday, parents in the district say they are split over whether to support them this time around.

Part of an ongoing push for higher wages and smaller class sizes, the walkout could potentially strand some 34,000 students for at least one day. It would mark the third teacher walkout in just over a year, a track record that Lakisha Young, founder of the parent-run organization The Oakland REACH, calls “excessive.”

“They always strike during a bargaining agreement,” Young said, noting that she supports teachers’ demands, but not their tactics. “Enough is enough.”

Oakland teachers most recently launched a one-day wildcat strike in March, which was not authorized by the union, over staffing cuts and what they called the school board’s unwillingness to address teacher pay. And in April 2022, educators staged a one-day walkout over the board’s decision to permanently shutter multiple schools in the district.

Young said students and their families have already suffered from enough disruption during the pandemic, when schools were forced to operate remotely. Last year, just over a third of students in the district tested proficient in reading levels. In math, it was just over a quarter.

“In a district where most kids can’t read and kids can’t do math, we need to have every kid in the building doing work every day,” Young said. “They should not be missing school.”