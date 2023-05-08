With End Of Title 42, California's Border Communities Brace For Influx Of Migrants

San Diego-Tijuana Border Expecting Increase In Traffic With End Of Title 42

This week will mark the end of a controversial border policy that started under President Donald Trump. Title 42 is part of the U.S. Public Health Code meant to prevent the spread of contagious diseases. But it’s been used to keep hundreds of thousands of migrants from crossing the border.

Guest: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Writers Strike Continues, With Widespread Economic Impact

We’re nearing the end of the first week of the Hollywood writers strike, and studios and the union representing writers stand far apart on a number of key issues. But, the strike doesn’t only threaten the financial health of those who work on TV shows or movies. It has lots of other businesses worried as well.

Reporter: Josie Huang, LAist

State Task Force Approves Recommendations For Reparations

The California reparations task force has approved a statewide plan for descendants of American Slavery. The sweeping recommendations include a method to calculate money denied to Black residents by racist policies and plans for a new state agency to manage repayment.

Reporter: Annelise Finney, KQED