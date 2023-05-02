Women Face Challenges With Child Care As They Look To Enter Construction Industry

Women Look For Jobs As Skilled Laborers, But Face Difficulties Getting Child Care

The construction industry in California wants to hire more women to meet a shortage of skilled workers. But access to child care is keeping many of these women from joining the trades.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

State Sues Sacramento County City Over Housing Policies

The state is suing the city of Elk Grove for allegedly using discriminatory housing practices to deny a proposed affordable housing project.

Reporter: Adhiti Bandlamudi, KQED

New Bill Would Force Cities, Counties To Account For Unhoused Community When It Comes To Housing

Did you know when California communities plan new housing, they don’t have to take the size of their unhoused populations into consideration? A new bill advancing through the state Legislature could change that.

Reporter: Marisa Kendall, CalMatters