History of the Anti-Abortion Movement with Professor Mary Ziegler

Scott and Marisa talk about the booming business of massive warehouses sprouting up in Riverside as lawmakers seek to curb their climate impacts on neighbors, and President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election bid. Then, abortion historian and UC Davis School of Law professor Mary Ziegler joins the show to discuss how early concepts of “fetal personhood” influenced decades of arguments from abortion access opponents, and the future of the abortion pill Mifepristone, which is facing a legal threat.