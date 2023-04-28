KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Political Breakdown

History of the Anti-Abortion Movement with Professor Mary Ziegler

29:31
Scott ShaferMarisa Lagos
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Three circular-shaped signs read "#BAN CHEMICAL ABORTIONS" and are held outside the Supreme Court, seen through bars of a gate.
Signs in opposition to abortion pills sit outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Scott and Marisa talk about the booming business of massive warehouses sprouting up in Riverside as lawmakers seek to curb their climate impacts on neighbors, and President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election bid. Then, abortion historian and UC Davis School of Law professor Mary Ziegler joins the show to discuss how early concepts of “fetal personhood” influenced decades of arguments from abortion access opponents, and the future of the abortion pill Mifepristone, which is facing a legal threat.

Sponsored