The Bay

CalFresh’s Pandemic Benefits Expire This Month

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAlan MontecilloMaria EsquincaCarly Severn
Antionette Martinez and her son Caden, 5, who receive CalFresh, do their weekly grocery shopping at FoodMaxx on July 26, 2019.  (Anne Wernikoff/CalMatters)

From extra unemployment assistance to free COVID testing and eviction moratoriums, pandemic-era assistance is fading away. 

The latest to fall are extra payments for recipients of CalFresh, the state’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

Over 3 million households around California use CalFresh, ranging from families to seniors and students. Data shows these extra payments lifted 1 million people out of poverty. So why are the extra payments going away? And can anything be done about it?

Guest: Carly Severn, senior editor of audience news for KQED.


CalFresh Info Line: 1-877-847-3663

