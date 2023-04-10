CalFresh’s Pandemic Benefits Expire This Month

From extra unemployment assistance to free COVID testing and eviction moratoriums, pandemic-era assistance is fading away.

The latest to fall are extra payments for recipients of CalFresh, the state’s version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

Over 3 million households around California use CalFresh, ranging from families to seniors and students. Data shows these extra payments lifted 1 million people out of poverty. So why are the extra payments going away? And can anything be done about it?

Guest: Carly Severn, senior editor of audience news for KQED.



