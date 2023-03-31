KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

S.F’s Iconic Castro Theatre is in Limbo

Ericka Cruz GuevarraChristopher BealeMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
 (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

The iconic Castro Theatre faces an uncertain future. Historically operated as a movie palace, the building’s new managers want to renovate the space for more events — like concerts, performances and weddings.

The plans have not been received well by everyone. Some point to the theater’s historical significance in San Francisco’s gay community as a reason to restore the space rather than renovate it, and this tension has resulted in a fight for the theater’s future.


This episode of Bay Curious first published on March 9, 2023.

