The Oakland Tech Girls Basketball Team’s ‘Mini Dynasty’

A potential dynasty is building at Oakland Technical High School, where the girls’ basketball team is on its way to clutching its 3rd state championship in 5 years.

Not only are the Lady Bulldogs skilled, but they’re hella fun to watch. The team boasts height, three point shooters, phenomenal defense — and swag. And their coaches have a message for their city with a chip on its shoulder over the loss of the Raiders and the Warriors: come watch these girls play.

Guest: Ariana Proehl, culture reporter for KQED





