The Oakland Tech Girls Basketball Team’s ‘Mini Dynasty’

Ericka Cruz GuevarraAriana ProehlMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
Photo of a row of smiling, mostly Black teenage basketball players wearing white jerseys courtside, smiling and signaling with their hands
Members of the Oakland Tech Bulldogs girls' basketball team, from left: Erin Sellers, Marisela Somvichian, Sophia Askew-Gonçalves, Jordan Taylor, Terri’a Russell, Zhanea Clemons, Sarai White, Tiana Grace, Jhai Johnson and Marticia Pollard pose for a photo on the sideline during the final home game of the regular season on Feb. 10. (Kori Suzuki/KQED)

A potential dynasty is building at Oakland Technical High School, where the girls’ basketball team is on its way to clutching its 3rd state championship in 5 years.

Not only are the Lady Bulldogs skilled, but they’re hella fun to watch. The team boasts height, three point shooters, phenomenal defense — and swag. And their coaches have a message for their city with a chip on its shoulder over the loss of the Raiders and the Warriors: come watch these girls play.

Guest: Ariana Proehl, culture reporter for KQED


