Many Residents In San Bernardino Mountain Communities Remain Stranded Due To Snow

San Bernardino Mountain Communities Still Struggling To Dig Out From Snow

Although progress is being made, many people who have been stuck in communities in the San Bernardino Mountains due to the massive amount of snowfall might not receive assistance for several more days. Crews have been able to clear off many main roads, but the excess snow is piling up, trapping many people in their homes.

Cancer Patient Struggles To Get Treatment Following Hospital Closure

The closure of Madera Community Hospital in late December has left thousands of people without access to regular checkups, emergency services and specialized care. That includes one patient who is struggling to find a place nearby to get cancer treatment.

Reporter: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR