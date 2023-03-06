KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Many Residents In San Bernardino Mountain Communities Remain Stranded Due To Snow

KQED News Staff
San Bernardino County, Snow
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: A Cal Fire Fenner Canyon fire crew inmate drags snow off the roof of a residence at a Big Bear Lake trailer park as the area digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA.  (Photo By: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

San Bernardino Mountain Communities Still Struggling To Dig Out From Snow

Although progress is being made, many people who have been stuck in communities in the San Bernardino Mountains due to the massive amount of snowfall might not receive assistance for several more days. Crews have been able to clear off many main roads, but the excess snow is piling up, trapping many people in their homes. 

Cancer Patient Struggles To Get Treatment Following Hospital Closure

The closure of Madera Community Hospital in late December has left thousands of people without access to regular checkups, emergency services and specialized care. That includes one patient who is struggling to find a place nearby to get cancer treatment.
Reporter: Esther Quintanilla, KVPR

