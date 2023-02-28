Reparations Are Also About Black Safety — and That Means Taking on Policing

Racial terror swept this country for decades after emancipation as white mobs — some dressed in robes and hoods, some flashing badges and guns — destroyed homes, towns and lives. The racial segregation enforced in the South initiated the migration of Black people to states like California.

For more than a year, the reparations task force, which meets Friday and Saturday in Sacramento (PDF), has documented the unsavory truth about Black history — a history that is more than the cherry-picked sections of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream speech. Honoring Black history must include the centuries of state-sanctioned violence that America willfully ignores.

Black history is American history.

After I watched the footage of Nichols being brutalized by the officers who immediately began constructing a false narrative as they gasped for air, I thought about Rodney King, the Black man who was savagely beaten by Los Angeles Police Department officers in 1991, an assault recorded by an amateur videographer. The grainy footage of King writhing in pain as officers swung batons as if they were chopping sugarcane will stick in my mind forever.

I thought about Delphine Allen, the Black man who, while walking in West Oakland in 2000, was kidnapped and assaulted by rogue Oakland police officers. His feet were struck with a baton before he was driven to a secluded highway overpass, where the beating continued.

Allen was the lead plaintiff in a civil rights lawsuit that alleged misconduct and excessive use of force by four Oakland police officers — and a lack of discipline and accountability for officer misconduct within the Oakland Police Department. More than 100 residents alleged mistreatment — brutal beatings, unlawful detention, intimidation — in the lawsuit that led to the federal monitoring of the OPD.

The quartet of officers known as “The Riders” rampaged West Oakland, an area once patrolled by the Black Panthers because of police brutality, after sunset. An enduring vestige of enslavement is the over-policing of Black neighborhoods. As part of the $11 million settlement with the plaintiffs in 2003, the police department was forced to comply with court-ordered reforms.

Almost two decades after the settlement, LeRonne Armstrong, OPD’s police chief, was fired on Feb. 15, in part, because of an independent report that detailed the police department’s mishandling of officer misconduct — the kind of violation that led to federal monitoring in the first place.

Last month, I interviewed Darwin BondGraham and Ali Winston, co-authors of The Riders Come Out at Night: Brutality, Corruption, and Cover-Up in Oakland, as part of a Commonwealth Club of California event. In the book, BondGraham, news editor for The Oaklandside, and Winston, an independent journalist, present a riveting and profound portrait of out-of-control policing in Oakland. The Riders Come Out at Night is a compelling argument for why the police can’t be trusted with reforming the institution of policing.

In 2016, OPD cycled through three police chiefs in eight days, an infamous stretch initiated by another misconduct scandal, the sex-trafficking of a minor by Oakland police officers and officers from multiple Bay Area jurisdictions. The same year, two officers were suspended because of a racist text scandal. In 2021, nine officers were disciplined for racist and sexist social media posts.

Here’s what led to the firing of Armstrong, who is from West Oakland and became chief two years ago this month: In 2021, an OPD sergeant driving a police vehicle hit a parked car in the garage of his San Francisco apartment building. The driver, Sgt. Michael Chung, who was instrumental in OPD’s response to crime in Chinatown, didn't report the accident. In 2022, Chung fired his gun in an elevator at police headquarters. Again, no report was filed. An investigation by a law firm found that an OPD captain had Chung’s violations reduced so his punishment was less severe. According to the investigators with Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP, Armstrong was aware of the light discipline.

On Jan. 18, the federal judge monitoring OPD's reform efforts made the report by Clarence Dyer & Cohen public. The investigation “revealed systemic failures far larger and more serious than the actions of one police officer,” the blistering report (PDF) concluded. The next day Armstrong was placed on paid administrative leave.

That's when he should've copped a plea and said, “My bad, y’all.” Instead, he campaigned for his job at a rally on the steps of Oakland City Hall. The NAACP held another rally on Feb. 20. I called Terry Wiley, the former Alameda County prosecutor who is handling press around the firing for the NAACP. Wiley told me that Armstrong had made the kind of progress people of color want to see.

“When you look at the balance of all of the positives he has brought to the department as the chief, the question becomes, was this incident such that he should be terminated?” said Wiley, who lost the November election for district attorney to progressive Pamela Price. “Our conclusion was that the mayor went too far on this, and that there should have been much more contemplation about the decision.”

In a statement released by Sam Singer, a crisis manager, shortly after Armstrong was terminated, Armstrong referred to himself as a “loyal and effective reformer.” But reform isn’t possible without zero tolerance for misconduct, and the failure to issue appropriate discipline is inexcusable, especially for someone who pledges loyalty to reform.

The police are incapable of policing the police. Just look around the Bay Area. In Vallejo, a city that blithely dodges police scrutiny, the city destroyed evidence in multiple police killings despite being under investigation by the state attorney general, according to reporting by Open Vallejo.

Officers in Antioch and Pittsburg are under investigation by the FBI and the Contra Costa district attorney for fraud and civil rights violations, and federal prosecutors have already dismissed more than a dozen cases that hinged on officer testimony, according to The Mercury News. And in Berkeley, the city’s former police union head allegedly sent racist, anti-unhoused text messages to officers while pushing for more arrests, as multiple newsrooms, including KQED, reported in November.