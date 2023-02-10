Wesley Lowery on America’s Elusive Racial Reckoning

After the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020 many Americans were at a breaking point, writes journalist and author Wesley Lowery, ready for a radical re-ordering – or at least a re-imagination – of policing. But as most painfully evident after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police last month, there has been no great reckoning, and in fact in many cases backlash has outpaced reform. We talk to the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter about his new piece for the Atlantic “Why There Was No Racial Reckoning.”