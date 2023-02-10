KQED is a proud member of
All Things Considered
All Things Considered

Congressman Jamaal Bowman

Lawmakers continue to fight for a bill they say is a step forward in recognizing the realities of historical racism. Congressman Jamaal Bowman and the case for reparations, on All Things Considered.see more
Forum

Wesley Lowery on America’s Elusive Racial Reckoning

Mina Kim
at 10:00 AM
OAKLAND, CA - JANUARY 29: Almost a thousand of people are gathered at the Oscar Grant Plaza and take streets over Tyre Nichols killing by Memphis police. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

After the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd in 2020 many Americans were at a breaking point, writes journalist and author Wesley Lowery, ready for a radical re-ordering –  or at least a re-imagination – of policing. But as most painfully evident after the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police last month, there has been no great reckoning, and in fact in many cases backlash has outpaced reform. We talk to the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter about his new piece for the Atlantic “Why There Was No Racial Reckoning.”

Guests:

Wesley Lowery, journalist and author. His new piece for the Atlantic is "Why There Was No Racial Reckoning."

