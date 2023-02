In early February, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Turkey and northern Syria.

Here in California, we know the Big One is coming someday. In fact, the same kind of fault runs across our state.

This makes it all the more important to be prepared. So today, we’re sharing an episode with former KQED science reporter Peter Arcuni, who narrated his experience creating an earthquake preparedness plan over the course of 4 days.

This episode originally aired on October 18, 2019.