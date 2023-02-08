KQED is a proud member of
Oakland’s Police Chief and the Long Road to Police Reform

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan MontecilloJehlen Herdman
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong speaks during a remembrance event to pay tribute to George Floyd held by the Oakland NAACP at Youth UpRising in Oakland on May 25, 2021. (Beth LaBerge/KQED News)

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave last month, after an external investigation into the handling of two police misconduct cases found he failed to hold officers accountable. This latest chapter comes two decades into the department’s reform efforts under the oversight of a federal judge. 

Recent headlines have focused mostly on Armstrong’s suspension and his efforts to get reinstated. But as journalist and author Ali Winston puts it, this latest scandal is really a symptom of much deeper issues within OPD.  

Guest: Ali Winston, independent journalist and co-author of the book The Riders Come Out At Night

