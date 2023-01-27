‘We’re Not Afraid': Oakland Chinatown Prepares for Lunar New Year Parade

Organizers of Oakland’s Lunar New Year Parade hope it marks a new start for Chinatown and the city’s Asian communities. Over the past few years, the neighborhood has been hit hard by the pandemic and violent attacks on Asians.

Now, the mass shootings in Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay, and East Oakland this past week have revived fears over safety. But Stewart Chen, who is involved in organizing the parade, hopes that the city and the Bay Area truly show up for Oakland Chinatown this Sunday — and that people keep coming back in the future.

Guest: Stewart Chen, board president of Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council





Oakland’s Lunar New Year Parade begins at 11:00 am at Wilma Chan Park on Sunday, Jan. 29. If you are interested in volunteering, contact Christina Chen at (510) 570-9155.





