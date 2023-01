The sun is back, and it’s a huge relief. And while the state largely avoided widespread, catastrophic disaster, communities all over California were hit hard. Cities are estimating tens of millions of dollars in damage, and at least 21 people have died since Dec. 26.

Meanwhile, one silver lining: all this rain has put a meaningful dent in the drought. So, with the rain gone for now, what did we learn these past few weeks?

Guest: Dan Brekke, KQED editor and reporter





