‘You’re Taking On A Lot of Risk’: Rain and Recovery in the Santa Cruz Mountains

When the rain storms first started to hit Hannah Hagemann’s community in the Santa Cruz mountains, she was lucky enough to evacuate before landslides could block the only roads in and out of her neighborhood in Felton. Those left behind were left without electricity and internet for several days, virtually cutting the community off from the rest of the region.

Clean up from landslides, high winds and downed power lines are the immediate focus; But surviving another storm in this remote mountain community is going to take more systemic change.

Guest: Hannah Hagemann, weather and science editor for the San Francisco Chronicle

