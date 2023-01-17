Six Killed In Shooting At Tulare County Home

Six Killed, Including Young Mother And Infant In Central Valley

Six people were shot and killed in a small San Joaquin Valley community early Monday morning.

Reporter: Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado, KVPR

Protections For Renters Could End Soon In Los Angeles

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, local governments across the country passed eviction moratoriums to protect tenants from becoming homeless if they couldn’t afford to pay their rents. As the pandemic has eased, many of those protections have been eliminated. One place they still exist is Los Angeles, but maybe not for long.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report