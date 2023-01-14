Atmospheric River | CA Tech News

California’s Atmospheric River

Across the state, at least 19 people have died as a result of the storms. Thousands of others have been evacuated to avoid potential flooding and landslides and hundreds of thousands more have lost electricity. Meteorologists say we should expect at least another week of wet weather. We consider what all this wet stuff tells us about our shifting weather patterns.

Guests:

Gerry Diaz, San Francisco Chronicle newsroom meteorologist

Danielle Venton, KQED science reporter

This Week in California Tech News

Another 18,000 tech workers lost their jobs at companies like Amazon and Salesforce in these first weeks of January, with more layoffs likely on the way, according to industry analysts. We consider the economic forecast for the year ahead as Gov. Gavin Newsom warns of a major deficit in this year’s state budget.

Guests:

Jeremy C. Owens, MarketWatch San Francisco bureau chief

Levi Sumagaysay, MarketWatch senior reporter

Something Beautiful: Angela Davis, Seize the Time Exhibit

Angela Davis is an outspoken social activist and Bay Area icon. In the 1970’s she became known throughout the nation as a prominent face of the black power movement. During that time, she was also embroiled in a high profile murder case in Marin County, in which she was acquitted. Davis also advocates for the end of what she calls the “prison industrial complex.’