CA's New Poet Laureate: Lee Herrick; Transamerica Pyramid Turns 50

Poet Lee Herrick has taught at Fresno City College since the late 1990s, and is now our state’s first Asian American poet laureate. His work has touched on some of the experiences Californians share, including our diverse culture and food, as well as questions of identity. Host Sasha Khokha chats with Herrick as he shares some poems and his plans to spread his love of poetry across the state.

When it comes to instantly recognizable structures, San Francisco suffers no shortage. But if asked to pick a favorite, many people might go for a classic: the Transamerica Pyramid, which opened in 1972. In a story produced by Carly Severn for Bay Curious, we learn about the building's surprising origins, and why something that is now an architectural icon was once quite controversial.