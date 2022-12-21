California’s First Asian American Poet Laureate Wants to Bridge Social Justice and Poetry

If a parent or teacher wanted to introduce poetry to their children, is there anything you would recommend?

I would try to find poetry that is fun and speaks to the child’s sense of the world. There are poems about sports or superheroes or science. Let the young person explore on their own terms, (and) discover the music and the language. Poetry can be about anything that the child might be interested in or might discover a love for.

Petunia’s Place is a good children’s bookstore in Fresno, and the Academy of American Poets would be a great place for anyone to start with. [There is also a] National Young People’s Poet Laureate and a recent one is actually also from the Fresno-Clovis area. Her name is Margarita Engle. If there’s one person I would encourage people to start with, it would be her.

So poet laureates are tasked with advocating and educating Californians about poetry. What are your goals for the position? What do you want to accomplish in two years?

My platform is called Our California, and in all of the readings that I do around the state, I hope to invite a local social justice or civic engagement organization to say a few words at the event. I hope to bridge social justice and civic engagement organizations with poetry audiences. I’d like to visit as many cities and towns as possible.

So that’s one part of it. The other part of it is taking shape. Currently, I’m working with the executive director of the California Arts Council. I will be inviting all Californians to write a poem about California, or their town or city — what they love about it, and what’s beautiful about it, but also what they don’t love about it, and what they would change. The plan is that they will be posted on the California Arts Council website. Further down the road, we hope to publish a print anthology of those poems as well.





What are you reading right now?

These might be somewhat obscure, but one that comes to mind is Sean Singer’s book called Today in the Taxi. Another one is Sun Yung Shin. She has a new book called The Wet Hex that I’m loving; Mai Der Vang’s Yellow Rain. I’m rereading bell hooks’ All About Love.

What or who inspires you?

One of the things that inspires me most is when people persevere through trauma, difficulty, setback or challenge. That can be physical, someone learning or being able to walk again, or it could be emotionally or with mental health, someone persevering through depression or grief.

I’m also very inspired by nature, just the natural world. The ocean or a lake or river or a creek. And music, also. I grew up listening to a lot of rap: Run DMC, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy. I love the lyricism and the wordplay and the energy of that early rap. I love classic rock like Led Zeppelin, which is probably my favorite band, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix. My wife and I went to see the Pixies in concert recently, and The Cure, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam.

And also stand-up comedy, which maybe is an out-of-left-field sort of thing, but I think laughter is necessary. I love Ali Wong, I love Sebastian Maniscalco, Richard Pryor, George Carlin.

The list is really too long, but my parents. I am inspired by and grateful for their support. My wife and daughter inspire me daily, my students, and countless poets alive and dead, whose work fuels me and lives with me.

How long have you been teaching, and is there anything you’ve learned along the way?

I started teaching in about 1995. So, what, almost 30 years? I’ve learned that collectively the students at Fresno City College are some of the most resilient, beautiful spirits I’ve had the privilege to know. I’ve learned that everyone has aspirations and sometimes those come into focus at different points in people’s lives. Sometimes they’re achieved at different times, for different reasons. But I’m convinced that education is the transformative piece to that equation.

I’ve had the good fortune to learn from and work alongside some remarkable educators. I do believe that writing and poetry and the arts are (not only) deeply important for any person’s education, but also their lives. I’ve learned that I love teaching time and time again.

***

The following is a poem from Herrick’s book Gardening Secrets of the Dead, titled “My California.”

Here, an olive votive keeps the sunset lit,

the Korean twenty-somethings talk about hyphens,

graduate school and good pot. A group of four at a window

table in Carpinteria discuss the quality of wines in Napa Valley versus Lodi.

Here, in my California, the streets remember the Chicano

poet whose songs still bank off Fresno’s beer soaked gutters

and almond trees in partial blossom. Here, in my California,

we fish out long noodles from the pho with such accuracy

you’d know we’d done this before. In Fresno, the bullets

tire of themselves and begin to pray five times a day.

In Fresno, we hope for less of the police state and more of a state of grace.

In my California, you can watch the sun go down

like in your California, on the ledge of the pregnant

twenty-second century, the one with a bounty of peaches and grapes,

red onions and the good salsa, wine and chapchae.

Here, in my California, paperbacks are free,

farmer’s markets are twenty four hours a day and

always packed, the trees and water have no nails in them,

the priests eat well, the homeless eat well.

Here, in my California, everywhere is Chinatown,

everywhere is K-Town, everywhere is Armeniatown,

everywhere a Little Italy. Less confederacy.

No internment in the Valley.

Better history texts for the juniors.

In my California, free sounds and free touch.

Free questions, free answers.

Free songs from parents and poets, those hopeful bodies of light.

