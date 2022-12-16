The Bay’s Favorite Episodes of 2022

It’s our last episode of the year! Today, host Ericka Cruz Guevarra, producer Maria Esquinca, and senior editor Alan Montecillo unpack 2022 and share their favorite episodes. We’ll have new episodes for you starting Jan. 4, 2023!
Links:
- The Bay Survey (it takes just 8 minutes!)
- Alan’s favorite: ‘It’s an Unimaginable Amount of Fish,’ Sep. 2, 2022.
- Ericka’s favorite: An Audio Love Letter to Traxamillion, an Architect of the Hyphy Movement, Jan. 10, 2022.
- Maria’s Favorite: He Designed a Garden at UC Santa Cruz From Death Row. Now Students Want Him Free, Jun. 17, 2022.