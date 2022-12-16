KQED is a proud member of
The Bay

The Bay’s Favorite Episodes of 2022

Ericka Cruz GuevarraMaria EsquincaAlan Montecillo
It’s our last episode of the year! Today, host Ericka Cruz Guevarra, producer Maria Esquinca, and senior editor Alan Montecillo unpack 2022 and share their favorite episodes. We’ll have new episodes for you starting Jan. 4, 2023!


Links:

