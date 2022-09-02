‘It’s an Unimaginable Number of Fish’

You’ve probably seen pictures or even smelled them by now. This past week, thousands upon thousands of dead fish washed up on shorelines all over the Bay Area. And there are way more beneath the surface.

So, what's behind this? And is this a one-off, or a sign that we need to do something to prevent it from happening again?

Guest: Jon Rosenfield, senior scientist with SF Baykeeper





