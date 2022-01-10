KQED is a proud member of
An Audio Love Letter to Traxamillion, an Architect of the Hyphy Movement

Ericka Cruz GuevarraNastia VoynovskayaChristopher BealeAlan Montecillo
Traxamillion, born Sultan Banks, was a producer from San Jose who helped define the Bay Area’s sound and propelled the Hyphy Movement to the national stage. If there’s a Bay Area hip-hop anthem you love, whether it’s Sideshow, Super Hyphy or San Francisco Anthem, Traxamillion had his fingerprints on it.

Traxamillion died on Jan. 2 in Santa Clara from a rare form of cancer at the age of 42. So today, we remember his legacy on the hyphy movement, the Bay Area, and local artists.

Guest: Nastia Voynovskaya, KQED Arts and Culture associate editor

