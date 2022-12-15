Central California Now Has Its First Holocaust Memorial

Holocaust Now Open To The Public At Chabad Of Bakersfield

Bakersfield is now home to the Central Valley’s first Holocaust Memorial. The tranquil garden is a monument against hate and rising anti-Semitism.

Reporter: Joshua Yeager, KVPR

How Are Jewish Communities In California Dealing With Rise In Anti-Semitism

Study after study shows an alarming increase in hate crimes and racist incidents in California targeting a variety of groups, including Jews. Worries about rising anti-Semitism have gotten more attention recently after the bigoted comments of artist Kanye West who now goes by the name Ye. How is California's Jewish community reacting?

Guest: Heidi Gantwork, President and CEO of the Jewish Foundation of San Diego

Reparations Task Force Meets To Discuss Compensation Qualifications

The State Task Force studying reparations for Black residents with enslaved ancestors is meeting this week in Oakland. One item on the agenda? Discussing how reparations might help overcome negative stereotypes about Black families.

Reporter: Annelise Finney, KQED