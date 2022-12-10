Mayor London Breed | Representative Jackie Speier

Mayor London Breed

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has been in charge of the city for almost five years now. Like many leaders across the state, her tenure has been marked by homelessness and crime.

She has called for a more conservative approach to addressing these problems while continuing to encourage compassion. With many of our urgent social problems remaining, and some getting worse, she joins us to discuss her plans for the year ahead.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier

San Franciscan and U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) entered the limelight at just 28 years old as one of a handful of survivors of the Jonestown Massacre. Following the ordeal, she went on to a long career in politics, serving on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, in the California State Assembly and Senate, and later in the U.S. House of Representatives. Just last year, she announced her retirement from politics. So what's next for the Congress member, and what is her political legacy?

Something Beautiful: San Francisco Civic Center Tree Lighting

As holiday lights begin to pop up across our Bay Area neighborhoods, the city of San Francisco joined the festivities on Wednesday. This week's Something Beautiful is the Civic Center tree-lighting event complete with carols, a dancing Christmas tree, a toy drive and even a few snowflakes!