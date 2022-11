Oakland is on the verge of returning 5 acres of Joaquin Miller Park to the Sogorea Te’ Land Trust and the Confederated Villages of Lisjan. This would be the first time a Bay Area city has returned land to Native American tribes.

Despite no significant opposition to this plan, this process has taken more than 5 years. So what does it actually take to return land back to tribes?

Guest: Annelise Finney, KQED reporter





Apply to be an intern with The Bay!