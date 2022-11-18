KQED is a proud member of
Political Breakdown

Aisha Wahab on Her Historic Election to the State Senate

28:44
Marisa LagosGuy Marzorati
Aisha Wahab with Political Breakdown hosts Guy Marzorati and Marisa Lagos.

Marisa and Guy Marzorati react to Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she will not remain in House leadership, before recapping some of the latest results from around the state. Then, Hayward city councilmember Aisha Wahab discuss her historic victory in a race for state senate, her journey through foster care and the small business perspective she hopes to bring to Sacramento.

