Marisa and Guy Marzorati react to Nancy Pelosi's announcement that she will not remain in House leadership, before recapping some of the latest results from around the state. Then, Hayward city councilmember Aisha Wahab discuss her historic victory in a race for state senate, her journey through foster care and the small business perspective she hopes to bring to Sacramento.
Political Breakdown
Aisha Wahab on Her Historic Election to the State Senate
28:44
Aisha Wahab with Political Breakdown hosts Guy Marzorati and Marisa Lagos.
