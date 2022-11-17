Pelosi to Step Down as House Speaker, But Pledges to Continue Representing San Francisco

Since her political ascension in 1987, Nancy Pelosi has been praised by her backers as a stalwart Democratic party leader, skewered by her detractors for championing liberal San Francisco values, and respected by those from both camps as an unrivaled political dealmaker.

After this election, however, there's one thing you won't be able to call her: Madame Speaker.

On the floor of Congress on Thursday, Pelosi announced she would step down from her House leadership role, but pledged to continue representing San Francisco.

"My friends, no matter what title you've bestowed upon me – speaker, leader, whip – there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco. This I will continue to do as a member of the House," she said. "For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic Caucus that I so deeply respect."

Pelosi's announcement comes on the heels of her party losing the House majority, by the narrowest of margins, to Republicans in the midterm elections, and less than a month after her husband was brutally attacked in their San Francisco home.

Pelosi became speaker in 2007, the first woman to rise to that level of power in Congress. She led the House until Republicans retook the chamber in 2011. With the House Democrats return to power in 2019, she reassumed the position.

Her skill at drumming up support for milestone legislative efforts elevated the speaker's role, and helped bring San Francisco to the national stage.