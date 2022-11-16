Twitter's Implosion is Hurting Local Charities

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has led to complete chaos: layoffs, advertiser panic, and concerns all around the world about what this means for speech on the internet.

But here in the Bay, what happens at Twitter has ripple effects too. Not only has the company laid off thousands of employees and contractors here, but the company’s donations and charitable programs are in disarray, leaving dozens of nonprofits in San Francisco stunned, confused and angry.

Guest: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED politics reporter





