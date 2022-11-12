Thousands of Dollars in Donations to Veterans, Homeless May Be the Latest Victims of Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover

Swords to Plowshares’ Murakami is worried other San Francisco groups may see their donations from Twitter evaporate, since an email sent to her organization from Twitter mentioned additional donations being affected, as well.

“I'm concerned about all the other agreements that Twitter has with the community, particularly those in the Tenderloin and, you know, all the housing providers,” Murakami said.

Compass Family services is one such group. The more-than-100-year-old organization’s mission is to help unhoused and at-risk families, and with Twitter they did so through an annual “Twitter NeighborNest” program.

Families have made over 17,000 visits to the program since 2015, according to Compass, learning technology skills like digital literacy in both English and Spanish. Childcare was provided, and parents at risk of homelessness were also taught how to search for much-needed housing online.

It was also a way for the technology workers of Twitter to reach out and interact with their neighbors, some of whom could use their help, said Madeleine Lemos, a spokesperson for Compass Family Services.

"Every Twitter employee that I've ever talked to after a volunteer event told me how much they loved getting to meet our families, getting to meet our children and getting to take part in that,” she said. “So in addition to just the actual tangible skills and technology access it gave our family, it really was a place of community for everyone."

On hiatus since the pandemic, Twitter NeighborNest was slated to reopen next week. Now, the $175,000 program — not counting Twitter’s in-kind donations of a facility, and staff volunteer hours — is in limbo.

The Twitter staff who normally communicate with Compass Family Services on the program have apparently been laid off, and no one else has reached out in their place. Lemos said the organization has been grateful to Twitter for its past support.

“As of now, we aren't really sure who to have a conversation with about the future of the nest,” Lemos said. “We are really hoping that this program can continue, that it can serve our families as both a space where they can have computer access, workforce development and job training, as well as child care. It's a really wonderful space for our clients and our families to be able to use. And we'd love to see a good future with Twitter in the space.”

She added, “As of now, unfortunately, we don't know what that future is.”

At least one other recent event was affected: an annual holiday lunch for veterans held in mid-December, which has served the Tenderloin, Mission and South of Market areas for about 40 years. It’s co-hosted by Del Seymour, the noted executive director of Code Tenderloin, in conjunction with Swords to Plowshares.

Twitter was set to pay for catering the event, but now that commitment is in question.

“It’s unfortunate,” Seymour said. “The holiday time is when veterans suffer the most, where all our unhoused people suffer the most. These vets look forward to the event. We do it every year.”

Not every organization has seen a direct impact to their bottom line, yet. Just a week ago, Leo Sosa, founder of Dev/Mission, handed out laptops to San Francisco families that were donated by Twitter’s philanthropic team, Twitter for Good.

But that event was October 27, a week before the staffing layoffs, and subsequent maelstrom, hit Twitter.

Seymour, from Code Tenderloin, said Twitter is usually a generous neighbor. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey gave Seymour $1 million, which Seymour’s going to use to help buy a building for the organization.

“Twitter has been a wonderful community partner,” he said.

That track record may end under this recent Musk takeover, however.

Seymour, who is a veteran himself, put Twitter's lack of follow through on philanthropic donations this way: “Whether it’s a dollar or a million dollars, I think it’s pretty chicken-shit.”