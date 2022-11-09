Newsom Reelected Governor of California

Gov. Gavin Newsom was on track to easily win reelection Tuesday night, roundly defeating his Republican challenger, Brian Dahle, with The Associated Press calling the race just minutes after polls closed.

Newsom's reelection was presaged by the overwhelming defeat of a recall election last year, when 62% of voters rejected removing him from office. In fact, despite having plenty of campaign cash, Newsom didn't even air a campaign ad for his reelection, choosing instead to put his weight behind the passage of Proposition 1 for abortion rights and against Proposition 30, a measure to tax the wealthy to fund climate goals.

"One thing that is settled here today is who we are as a state and what we hold dear in terms of our values," Newsom told supporters Tuesday night, vowing to "bring to this second term a resolve to do more to advance that cause of freedom and fairness."

"As we turn the page on this campaign – and I hope we turn the page on this polarization in our national discourse once the dust settles with all these national elections – we can start to reconcile those differences and all start to focus on these universal values, this journey for recognition," he added.

Newsom had secured some 62% of the more than 4 million votes counted, as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a commanding lead reflective of a state where there are nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans. He had nearly the same percentage when he won his first term and when voters rejected the recall.

Dahle, a state Senator from Lassen County, was unable to come anywhere close to matching Newsom's fundraising prowess, relying mostly on radio and television interviews across the state. His campaign was always an uphill battle, given the Democrats' huge advantage in voter registration and the fact that the last Republican to be elected governor was Arnold Schwarzenegger 16 years ago.

While Newsom has said he has "subzero" interest in running for president, he spent much of his campaign resources ignoring his rival and instead elevating his national profile, with ads in Florida and Texas, attacking conservative policies put forward by Republican governors there.

Speaking to supporters in Sacramento with his wife and four children by his side, Newsom again drew contrasts between himself and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbot, saying he is "resolved to do more to advance that cause of freedom."

"We have governors that won their reelections tonight in other states that are banning books, that are banning speech, that are banning abortion, and here we are in California moving in a completely different direction," Newsom said. "That's a deep point of pride."

With no political threats at home, Newsom has spent the past year signing a raft of liberal legislation that could help him win over Democratic voters in a contested presidential primary. That included enacting more than a dozen laws aimed at making California a sanctuary for women in other states seeking abortions now that the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade.

He ordered state regulators to ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars by 2035. His budgets have paid for every 4-year-old to go to kindergarten for free and will cover the health care costs of all low income immigrants in California who are living in the United States without legal permission.

But a potential Newsom presidential campaign would have to answer for a host of California's most stubborn problems, including an ever expanding homeless population and an increase in crime that has contributed to a general sense of unease among voters. Meanwhile, soaring inflation has only increased the state's high cost of living, contributing to California's first population decline and the loss of a congressional seat.

Newsom has pledged to tackle some of those issues immediately in his second term, vowing to call a special session of the state Legislature next month to pass a new tax on oil company profits as a way to combat the state's record-high gas prices. But Newsom's next term will begin with state tax collections falling below expectations, setting up a potential round of unpopular budget cuts.

Newsom has said repeatedly his goal is to revamp the Democratic Party’s strategy, urging others to follow his example of a more aggressive style.

“I think that he becomes one of the highest-profile Democrats in the country, given there is very likely going to be divided government in Washington D.C., and the Democrats will be looking for any and all allies to promote their agenda,” said Matt Barreto, a UCLA political science professor. “And Gov. Newsom will have a very large platform from California to do that.”

The constant jabs at DeSantis, Abbott and other leading Republicans has only increased speculation about Newsom’s future. Some have floated his name as a potential replacement for President Biden in 2024 or a run in 2028. Newsom has repeatedly denied both, saying he backs Biden and wants Vice President Kamala Harris, a friend and fellow Californian, to be president.

But when asked by KQED's Marisa Lagos during an Oct. 23 debate if he would commit to serving a full four-year term if he were reelected, he said "yes."

As for his next term as governor, Newsom has said he will focus on the extremes: "extreme drought, extreme weather, extreme polarization in our body politic as it relates to preserving and protecting democracy.

"The rights revolution has been rolled back in real time in so many red states, all of those things are very consequential," Newsom said after a debate last month. "And this state has more to lose, more to gain, than any other state in the country."