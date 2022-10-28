California Tech and Politics | Earthquake Alerts

California Tech and Politics News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the hospital tonight following a shocking attack this morning at their San Francisco home. With the suspect in custody, we examine whether it's indicative of an increasingly violent political climate. Also, with Election Day less than two weeks away, Republicans are gaining momentum in congressional elections across the state. Inflation and the economy are top concerns for many voters. Will economic concerns tip the scales in California's congressional races? Plus, Elon Musk completes his highly publicized takeover of Twitter. What does this mean for the future of the platform? We consider all this and more with our panel of reporters.

Carla Marinucci, former Politico senior political writer

Jeremy C. Owens, MarketWatch San Francisco bureau chief

Earthquake Early Warning System

On Tuesday, the Bay Area was shaken by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake just outside of San José. The quake came just a few days after the anniversary of the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

Many Bay Area residents received advanced warning right on their smartphones through the MyShake app. The app was created by the Berkeley Seismology Lab and is designed to alert users of an earthquake before they feel it. We'll talk to its creator, Professor Richard Allen, director of the Seismology Lab, about how it works.

Something Beautiful: Oakland Aviation Museum

One hundred years ago, air travel was just taking off. The Boeing School of Aeronautics opened in 1929, at the Oakland Airport, to compete with flight schools in Southern California. The school has since been transformed into the Oakland Aviation Museum to preserve the East Bay's history of flight, and it's tonight's look at Something Beautiful.