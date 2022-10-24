Kah Liberation: 'Ain't Gotta Be'

The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music.

In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland collective Kah Liberation shares their song 'Ain't Gotta Be.'

"I just felt like the world, family, co-workers were trying to mold and shape me instead of me doing it," said singer and band leader Yaadi Erica.

"Basically, I was irritated with people having expectations or an image of something they wanted me to be, from the government all the way on down," guitarist Chanelle Ignant added.

The band's members for this song also include Mike D, Danielle Wansley-Strong, Lily Robinson and Charlene V. Erica describes their music as a fusion of soul, hip-hop, reggae and rock — with a dash of musical theatre.

They have two upcoming shows: December 1, 2022 at the SF Eagle’s Queer as F-ck Party and December 15, 2022 at the Continental Club in Oakland for the Small Stages Battle of the Bands.