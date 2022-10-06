Transcript: Prop 31 Asks Should Californian Ban the Sale of Flavored Tobacco?

Lesley McClurg: [00:06:00] If you vote yes, flavored tobacco products will be banned from store shelves. And these are products, like I've said, on, you know, convenience stores and vending machines. Those physical products you won't be able to buy if you vote. No flavored tobacco will stay on store shelves. And again, either way, flavored tobacco products, you can still, you know, legally purchase those products online and any local bans across the state will remain in place. So you, you know, still wouldn't be able to do it in, say, San Francisco.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:06:35] In 2021. Federal data show that about 2 million high school students had used tobacco products in the last 30 days, with e-cigarettes being the most popular way of using it. Among those students, about 85% had used a flavored e-cigarette recently. Popularity among minors who can't buy these products legally is a big reason why supporters of Prop 31 want things like flavored e-cigarettes off store shelves. So it sounds like voting yes means we would uphold the statewide ban, and voting no would mean that this ban is overturned. Who is arguing for Proposition 31 and what is their argument?

Lesley McClurg: [00:07:22] So Jerry Hill is back at it.

Jerry Hill: [00:07:24] When this legislative body passed SB 793 in 2020, it was even further proof that big tobacco doesn't stand a chance against all the people of California and their elected representatives on both sides of the aisle.

Lesley McClurg: [00:07:37] He is retired, but he and other proponents of Proposition 31 say again. If you maintain these flavored tobacco bans, if you take these products off store shelves, then you're really protecting kiddos from getting addicted to these products.

Jerry Hill: [00:07:52] Tobacco companies use candy flavors to hide strong hits of nicotine. As we know, a highly addictive drug that is especially dangerous for kids harming brain development and impacting their attention, mood and impulse control.

Lesley McClurg: [00:08:07] You know, if you add fruit, mint menthol, they say it's kind of a shameless tactic to lure in, you know, new users. And so if we ban these products, it's kind of the best way to prevent a whole new generation from being addicted to nicotine.

Jerry Hill: [00:08:21] With a yes on 31 vote. We can stop big tobacco from using flavors to get kids hooked on nicotine and profiting from addiction, disease and death.

Lesley McClurg: [00:08:33] There are some medical groups that support, you know, passing Proposition 31, like the American Cancer Society and the American Lung Association.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:08:42] The site also says lower income neighborhoods and communities of color have been disproportionately affected by the tobacco industry's tactics. Those for the ban say the history of marketing targeting African-American neighborhoods has led to more smoking related illness and death and that the ban is necessary to stop the industry's influence. So it's pretty clear to me, I think, who is behind this referendum, the tobacco industry. And it is kind of confusing. But they do want you to vote no on Prop 31, which would overturn the ban on flavored tobacco. What is the know sides argument against this?

Lesley McClurg: [00:09:26] Right. So people who are against this say it really unfairly blocks kind of preferred products by millions of adults and they underline adults over and over and over. So Joe Lang, who's a lobbyist, says, quote, Prop 31 is not a ban on flavored tobacco for children. That's already illegal.

Joe Lang: [00:09:45] It's a ban on legal regulated sales to adult consumers.

Lesley McClurg: [00:09:49] And they also kind of underline that the ban could also hurt convenience stores. And I did in my reporting talked to convenience store owners. And, you know, they do say this is a substantial part of their sales.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:10:00] And I know they're also making this argument that a ban could lead to sort of an underground market. Can you talk a little bit about that argument?

Joe Lang: [00:10:08] Illicit markets are a real problem for Californians. They're bad for public health precisely because they are made, distributed and sold outside of the law.

Lesley McClurg: [00:10:17] Joe Lang says that would mean that we would not be able to regulate it and we would also lose out on the tax revenue from it. And when you're not regulating something, you kind of lose control and mostly kids are going to do it anyways. And so we might as well, you know, be regulating it and have some control.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:10:35] And make money off it.

Lesley McClurg: [00:10:37] Exactly.

Joe Lang: [00:10:38] Principles of harm reduction, whether in the context of drugs or any other, dictate that the best way to change harmful adult behavior isn't to criminalize it, but to provide support, information and choice. In our view, Prop 31 will send California in the wrong direction.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:11:02] Well, let's move on now, Leslie, to the money behind this and support who is spending and how much has been spent on the yes side versus the no side of this proposition.

Lesley McClurg: [00:11:17] So on the yes side, Michael Bloomberg is kind of leading this effort. Around 8.7 million is the total for the yes side. And then on the no side, it's about $1.8 million, and that's led by tobacco companies.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:11:30] Lesley, thank you so much.

Lesley McClurg: [00:11:32] Thank you.

Erica Cruz Guevarra: [00:11:35] In a nutshell, a vote yes on Prop 31 means you want to uphold the 2020 law that bans the retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. Under the ban, hookah, premium cigars and loose leaf tobacco can still be sold in stores. A vote no means you want to repeal the 2020 law. Keeping the sale of flavored tobacco legal in California, however it is you vote, you can still buy flavored tobacco legally online and local bans won't be going anywhere.

Okay. Friends, that is a wrap on prop fest. If you missed an episode, you can find them all in our podcast feed or at KQED.org/PropFest. And KQED also has a voter guide with information about all sorts of other races that you're going to see on your ballot. Find it at KQED.org/VoterGuide.

