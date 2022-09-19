State Workers No Longer Required To Test For COVID

New COVID Rules In Place For State Workers

With the start of the work week, many state workers who are unvaccinated will not have to undergo regular testing for COVID-19. Since July of 2021, unvaccinated state employees have had to submit to weekly testing.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

Some Growers Express Apprehension As Open Burning Is Phased Out

Open agricultural burning is due to be phased out in California by 2025, in an effort to reduce harmful emissions. But many farmers are apprehensive of a future without burning.

Reporters: Monica Vaughan and Kerry Klein, KVPR