California Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon

State Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Amazon

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing Amazon, alleging the online retail giant engages in anticompetitive contracting, in violation of state laws.

Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Many California Teachers Want Change In Training To Help Students With Dyslexia

Across the country, many families and dyslexia advocates are pushing for something called “structured literacy,” a type of early reading instruction that’s attuned to how the brain learns to read, with an emphasis on phonics. Experts say this type of reading instruction can benefit all students, especially those with dyslexia. But it’s not the norm in most California classrooms, or in teacher prep programs.

Reporter: Julia Barajas, KPCC/LAist