KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Morning Report

California Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon

KQED News Staff
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Amazon

State Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against Amazon

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing  Amazon, alleging the online retail giant engages in anticompetitive contracting, in violation  of state laws.
Reporter: Rachael Myrow, KQED

Many California Teachers Want Change  In Training To Help Students With Dyslexia

Across the country, many families and dyslexia advocates are pushing for something called “structured literacy,” a type of early reading instruction that’s attuned to how the brain learns to read, with an emphasis on phonics.  Experts say this type of reading instruction can benefit all students, especially those with dyslexia. But it’s not the norm in most California classrooms, or in teacher prep programs.  
Reporter: Julia Barajas, KPCC/LAist 

Sponsored