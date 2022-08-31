Governor's 'CARE Court' Plan Passes Assembly, Clearing Way to Become Law

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced the proposal in March as a way to help people who oscillate between emergency psychiatric treatment, incarceration and homelessness get the support they need to navigate the state’s labyrinth of treatment services and housing.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Stephen Manley said he sees it every day. Manley oversees a mental healthcare diversion court for people awaiting trial for suspected crimes.

"I think this is a major step towards building a system that is going to be effective, as opposed to the present system," Manley said, "where these individuals simply cycle through our jails over to the emergency room of a hospital, back to the streets, back to the jail, back to the hospital. And it doesn't stop."

Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, said CARE Court was coming 10 years too late. She shared the story of her cousin, a Vietnam veteran, who lived for more than five years in an encampment for people experiencing homelessness before he died.

"I wish that my family had the tools that this bill is going to bring forward so that he might still be alive and with us," she said, adding, "But there's more work to be done. This bill is great, but we need resources for the programs, for the services, for the workforce that doesn't currently exist."

The state faces a shortage of not only psychiatric facilities, but also the health care staff needed to operate those facilities. And Newsom’s administration estimates that between 7,000 and 12,000 people across the state will be eligible for CARE Court.

“We're guessing there will be demand for this. But it's really hard to say,” said Michelle Doty Cabrera, executive director of the County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California. “And regardless, there's not a lot of give in terms of our workforce currently.”

In addition to the $65 million to implement CARE Court within the judicial system, there is additional money for county behavioral health care agencies, which would manage cases. To help pay for start-up and training costs, the first seven counties to implement CARE Court will receive $26 million, with another $31 million allocated to counties across the state, Doty Cabrera said.

Those first seven counties are Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Francisco, which will implement CARE Courts by Oct. 1, 2023. The remaining counties would have until Dec. 1, 2024.

“And, there’s an ongoing conversation around long-term funding,” Doty Cabrera said, adding that the bill now requires the state to provide funding to county behavioral health care agencies before counties are required to implement the new program. “What that is, what it looks like, how much — all of that is still to be worked out between counties and the state.”

The other looming question is housing. The current version of the bill allows judges to require other government agencies, such as housing authorities, to prioritize CARE Court participants for housing. But in more rural parts of the state, housing with the appropriate services just doesn't exist, Doty Cabrera said.

"Who exactly are we going to pull into the order?" Doty Cabrera said. "No one. There is nothing."

Last year, nearly 14,000 people experiencing homelessness voluntarily sought mental health services, but only half were placed into housing, according to a survey conducted earlier this year by the County Behavioral Health Directors Association of California.

But beyond the logistics, members of the assembly grappled with CARE Court's reliance on the judicial system. Although voluntary, the legislation also comes with a threat: continued refusal could be used as a justification for conservatorship, where people could be forced into care against their will.

"At what point does compassion end and our desire to just get people off the streets and out of public sight begin?" said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrance. "I don't think this is a great bill, but it seems to be the best idea that we have at this point to try to improve a God-awful situation."

Others worry whether it will do more harm than good, by disproportionately impacting Black residents in the state, who are diagnosed with schizophrenia, on average, three to four times more often than white residents. Black residents also represent 30% of those experiencing homelessness in the state, but only 6.5% of the general population.

“It’s Black men, Black trans folks, Black folks in general who will be the ones who are disproportionately forced into CARE Court and disproportionately affected by this horribly myopic legislation,” said Burch, of the Anti Police-Terror Project.

The bill requires an annual report on CARE Court, along with an independent, research-based entity to evaluate the effectiveness of the program, including “through the lens of health equity” to identify racial bias.

If CARE Court makes it through concurrence and is implemented, Doty Cabrera said it will be critical to keep those concerns in mind as counties try to imagine all of the program's "unknown variables."

“This is sort of like Chapter One of a novel,” she said. “We'll be working on this for a long time to come.”