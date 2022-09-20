Notable Selections From KQED's Youth Media Political Cartoon Challenge

Once again, I have the honor of commenting on a collection of cartoons that students have submitted as part of KQED's "Political Cartooning With Mark Fiore" Youth Media Challenge — and, again, I'm thankful I don't have to pick a winner!

We've received hundreds of one-panel editorial cartoons on a wide range of issues submitted by sixth through 12th grade students from all across the country.

Here, in no particular order of preference, are several cartoons that stood out.

(And remember, you can still send in your cartoon submissions through June 2023.)

US COVID policies

Aaron Y. created a visually powerful cartoon that really made me think, and put the pieces of this political equation together in an entirely new way.

This is a wonderfully simple concept that is strikingly rendered to illustrate hypocrisy in action.

It's a great cartoon, but maybe there's a way to say something more specific than "have to do everything" in the lower portion?

And this is probably just a cartoonist's quibble, but what about a bright red sharpie to make that red line instead of a pencil?

Guns in America

Madie P. created a strong cartoon that comments on the proliferation of guns in the United States, specifically in her home state of New York.

The New York connection in this cartoon is fitting since its simple black-and-white style looks like it would be at home on the pages of The New Yorker.

While no one is actually walking down fashion runways carrying assault weapons, this cartoon's strength lies in the fact that it's all too true: Firearms actually are a fashion accessory in the United States.

Fossil fuels

Eden S. is clearly a talented artist and these are some wonderfully rendered dinosaurs (feathers and all).

This cartoon is beautiful and almost more of an editorial illustration than a conventional political cartoon.

One thing to ask yourself when you look at the cartoon you just created is, "What does the cartoon say?"

If the audience "hears" your message and you know that from their feedback, you've succeeded.

There is a certain vagueness to the intended message of this illustration, but my takeaway is that these dinosaurs (Utahraptors, Eden tells us) are foolishly tinkering with an oil pump jack, much like humans do.

Some may see this cartoon and question the dinosaurs' cannibalistic tendencies as they extract their own fossilized ancestors.

Gun regulations

Alex G. very clearly captures the absurdity of having different age restrictions for guns and alcohol.

What I like about Alex's cartoon is that it doesn't demonize; it basically just states a fact: You can legally buy a gun before you can drink alcohol.

Side-by-side factual comparisons like this can be a very effective way to get your point across.

But be sure to keep on your toes when it comes to understanding and accounting for all the nitty-gritty facts underlying a cartoon.

For instance, a gun-rights advocate might look at this cartoon and point out that you actually can't really sell a gun to "all ages" in, for example, California.

This cartoon would be stronger, and harder to tear by those who oppose its message, if you added "18+" on the gun side.

Great concept!

American history

Dat N. packs a lot into this cartoon about the complex history of the United States.

It's a very tall order to illustrate the grand sweep of U.S. history in a single cartoon and, within it, also highlight some of the most challenging parts that history.

I admire your ambition, Dat!

One thing to consider: There are other ways to represent a Native American person than by resorting to the stereotypical "Indian chief" look.

Look no further than my good friend and incredible cartoonist Matt Bors for an excellent and more current depiction. (Another hint: Don't look to Hollywood for your visual representations.)

Pollution and COVID

Sarina S. does one of my favorite tricks with this cartoon: She combines depressing news with a dash of cuteness!

Those little jellyfish are cute and curious about the new interloper, which gives an otherwise difficult subject matter a degree of levity.

Sarina demonstrates one of the quickest ways into people's hearts and minds — add a dash of lightness or humor and they'll listen to what you have to say.

A cartoon like this can reach a lot more people than a depressing diatribe about ocean pollution or COVID.

Time for another cartoonist's quibble: Experiment with different ways you can represent an underwater scene.

You already have floating bits of trash and plastic, so try adding a little color to the background and some bubbles and you'll be underwater in no time!

The wage gap

Vanessa R. tackles gender inequality in a cartoon that highlights the wage gap between men and women.

This exchange works as a gag between what the man says and what the woman thinks.

Vanessa slips facts into the cartoon effectively, but, personally, I'd love to see a little more fun made at the expense of the male character.

The cartoon makes the man look self-assured and the woman appear a bit pitiful.

I'd love to see you make the man look more ridiculous or clueless and the woman stronger.

If I were redrawing this cartoon, even without changing the dialogue, I'd try dialing up the man's level of pompousness, and illustrating the woman with an eye-rolling, "sheesh" expression.

Great stuff, though!

Thanks, again ...

Stay tuned for more standout cartoon submissions, added here over the next several months.

The challenge runs through June 2023, so keep those cartoons coming!